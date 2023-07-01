'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Soundtrack: What songs appear in the series?

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty are coming to Prime Video in just a few weeks and the latest teaser has been making waves for fans who have been waiting for a while.

Lola Tung is back to once again play Belly, while Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno will be Conrad and Jeremiah. Taylor Swift was one of the many protagonists of the soundtrack of the first season.

It has now been confirmed that she will return for the second part. The iconic singer will perform several unreleased songs, such as Crying (Taylor’s Version). Here, check out which songs will be featured in the new episodes.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Soundtrack: Tracklist

Back to December (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Crying (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

August – Taylor Swift

*This article will be updated as more information becomes available…