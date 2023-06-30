Prime Video has finally released the official trailer for the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, so we’re getting closer and closer to seeing how Belly’s story will continue. The new episodes will arrive on July 14.

While fans of Jenny Han, the author of the popular books, want to know how the adaptation will continue, many are also interested in finding out what songs and artists will be part of the soundtrack.

The first season was full of classics, such as Electric Light Orchestra‘s Mr. Blue Sky. In addition, Taylor Swift performed some of her biggest hits and one that she performed just for the show. The Way I Loved You was one of the most popular.

Which Taylor Swift songs will be featured on season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

With the trailer of the second season already available, we saw how Taylor Swift gave the present again for the new episodes and with a new version of some of her most iconic songs. Back to December from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was one of the songs played in the preview, along with a new version of August and Crying (Taylor’s Version).

The star’s next release will be the new version of Speak Now and will be available from July 7, a few days before the arrival of the new episodes of the series. It is estimated that these three will appear at some point in the show, but there will also be some of his other classics that will make an appearance.