The Summer I Turned Pretty has just released the first three episodes of the second season on Prime Video and has positioned itself, with only hours since its launch, as the most watched series on the platform at the moment.

The story written by Jenny Han has always been a success within the service, but the new installment was one of the most anticipated and most fan-favorite so far. This time, not only the main figures are back, but there are also new characters.

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno are back to bring Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah to life once again. The stars are joined by Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung and many other iconic actors from the show.

Will there be a season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Although not all episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s second season have been released yet, fans and viewers are already asking for more. Prime Video has not yet confirmed if the series will return for a third installment, as it all depends on the success of the recent premiere.

However, it is most likely that the cast will be back once again. The story written by Jenny Han is a trilogy, so it is expected that there will be at least a new batch of episodes, belonging to season 3. Should the series be renewed, it could be estimated to arrive during mid-2024.