The Summer I Turned Pretty has become one of Prime Video’s most popular series. Based on Jenny Han’s trilogy of the same name, the show follows Belly Conklin, a teenage girl who caught herself in the middle of a love triangle between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher.

The series has made its stars Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad) and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) rising names in Hollywood. The success of the show is not only the story and the acting, but also its soundtrack, which includes iconic Taylor Swift’s songs.

Also, the beautiful beaches and summer landscapes don’t hurt. The story is set on Cousins Beach, which is not an actual real place. So, where is the series filmed? Here’s all the locations you can watch on the show.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 and Season 2 locations

Per a report by House Beautiful, the homes of the Fishers and Conklins are actually set in Wilmington, North Carolina. Some of the spots that are highlighted on the show are: Wrightsville Beach, Padgett Station, and Russell’s Quik Stop, per the Wilmington Star-News.

Author Han, who is also producer of the show, has explained that when she was writing the book she thought of Cousin Beach as a mix of several real places. One of them is The first inspiration is Cape Cod in Massachusetts, where she wrote part of the book.

Other places she thought of were Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts; The Hamptons on New York’s Long Island and Nags Head, which is in North Carolina. “I borrowed something from all those beaches,” Han told USA Today.