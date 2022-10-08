The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a fact! The adaptation of one of the world's best-known franchises is just a few months away from hitting the big screen. Here we tell you everything that is known so far, such as its release date, its first images, its cast and its plot.

The new adaptation of one of the most played and known video games in the world will soon arrive to the big screen. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will feature some of the most important actors in the industry in recent times, such as Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath are in charge of directing the new production, while Matthew Fogel will be responsible for the script. Until a while ago not much was known about the project and the first thing they released was the cast that was going to be there but now it's time to know more and for this reason Nintendo will have its own announcement panel on YouTube and Twitch.

The presentation will take place on both platforms on October 6 through their official channels. The Japanese company confirmed that it will show the first official preview of the new production, which will be produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Cast

Great renowned actors will lend their voices to the main characters of the story that we all know. Here is a list of the characters that will appear and who will be giving life and voice during the course of the film:

Chris Pratt – Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy – Princess Peach

Charlie Day – Luigi

Jack Black – Bowse

Keegan-Michael Key – Toad

Seth Rogen – Donkey Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson – Kamek

Fred Armisen – Cranky Kong

Sebastian Maniscalco – Spike

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Plot

According to the official plot that has been reported so far, the story will follow a plumber named Mario who travels through an underground labyrinth alongside his brother, Luigi, in order to save a captured princess.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Release date

The adaptation of the famous video game franchise will hit the big screen on April 7, 2023. Filming and studio work took place in Paris, France. Several of the actors had to turn down different roles in order to assist in this production, such as Chris Pratt. The Jurassic World actor had to say no to the producers of Sonic in order to give life and voice to Mario.