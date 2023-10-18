The supernatural horror franchise trending worldwide and where to stream it in the US

Many horror movies and TV shows have climbed the charts of all streaming platforms this month, with Halloween approaching. This week, a classic horror franchise has reached the Top 10 of Paramount+ globally. However, in the US, you’ll have to catch each installment on different platforms.

The trending franchise is “Jeepers Creepers,” created by Victor Sava. The film series, which started in 2021 with the release of the first installment, consists of four films, with the latest coming out last year.

The series is known for its unique and unsettling antagonist, the Creeper, a supernatural creature with a horrifying and mysterious nature. Also, many renowned actors such as Justin Long. Here’s an overview of the movies in the franchise and where to stream them in the US.

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Directed by Victor Salva, this is the film that introduced audiences to the Creeper. The story follows a brother and sister, Darius and Trish, who encounter the Creeper while driving on a desolate highway. They witness the creature disposing of a body and subsequently become its targets.

Stream on: AMC+

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003):

The sequel, also directed by Salva, continues the story of the Creeper. Set a few days after the events of the first film, it follows a school bus full of high school students returning from a championship game. The Creeper targets the bus and the students must fight to survive.

Stream on: Paramount+

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017):

The third film in the series serves as a prequel to the first two films. It delves into the origins of the Creeper, revealing more about its past and its supernatural abilities. The movie follows a police task force’s efforts to stop the creature from feeding.

Stream on: Syfy, USA

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

Directed by Timo Vuorensola, the movie follows Laine, who accompanies her boyfriend to a horror festival and starts having eerie visions tied to the urban legend of The Creeper. As the festival kicks into high gear with all its gory fun, she ends up at the heart of it all, and something seriously spooky has been unleashed.

Stream on: Hulu