The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced this Wednesday (July 12th). Among the most-nominees shows are: The Last Of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Bear and more. However, there were also several snubs and surprises.

One of the biggest snubs were in the acting category, where legend Harrison Ford didn’t get a nomination for his work in 1923 or Elizabeth Olsen was also left out for her role in Love & Death. On the other hand, a nice surprise was to see Keri Russell nominated for The Diplomat.

However, a show that scored major nominations and many people didn’t see it coming was ‘Jury Duty.’ The show picked up four nods, including outstanding comedy series, outstanding writing in a comedy series, outstanding casting for a comedy series and James Marsden’s recognition for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

Jury Duty, one of the surprises of the 2023 Emmy nominations

The Freevee show premiered in April and offered a unique concept. It followed a cast of actors who played quirky citizens as part of a jury for a fake civil case, except that one of them, Ronald Gladden, is a non-actor and thought the experience was real.

The show was described as a mix between “Parks and Recreation,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and the “The Truman Show.” Actually, there were doubts about ‘Jury Duty’ and whether it could be considered for the comedy category due to its hybrid nature.

For Variety, that the show got four nominations is “maybe one of the coolest, most delightful things to happen at the Emmys in a long time.” The series has eight episodes and all are available to stream now.