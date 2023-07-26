Kevin Spacey was one of Hollywood’s most popular stars at the time, until an accusation of assault on his part brought him down to the bottom of the chain. However, this morning he was acquitted and has been trending again, along with some of his movies.

The 64-year-old actor starred in 1995 in one of the most popular thrillers, where he shared the screen with Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman. Se7en is considered one of the best films in the industry and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Film Editing.

The story of the David Fincher-directed film follows two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, as they hunt down a serial killer whose motive is the seven deadly sins. The screenplay was written by Andrew Kevin Walker (Sleepy Hollow and Love, Death & Robots).

How to watch Se7en online free

Se7en is one of the best-known thrillers in history and one that is full of great stars. In addition to the three main actors, Daniel Zacapa and Gwyneth Paltrow accompany the plot. The film is currently part of the Peacock catalog.

“Two homicide detectives are on a desperate hunt for a serial killer whose crimes are based on the “seven deadly sins” in this dark and haunting film that takes viewers from the tortured remains of one victim to the next”, describes the official synopsis.