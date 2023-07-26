The suspense thriller with Tom Holland that you can watch on Apple TV+

Tom Holland has not only spent several years playing Spider-Man in the Marvel sagas, but has also ventured into the thriller and suspense genre. Apple TV+ is the platform that owns several of these titles of the actor.

In 2021 he released one of the 27-year-old star’s most popular movies, which was rated 16+ and had a runtime of over two and a half hours. It was directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe.

The filmmakers worked with him for several years, especially after making the last two Avengers installments, which were titled Infinity War and Endgame. Here, check out which action thriller is triumphing in the service…

Cherry, one of Tom Holland’s most-watched thrillers on Apple TV+

Cherry debuted during 2021 and its script was written by several figures: Angela Russo-Otstot, Jessica Goldberg and Nico Walker. The actor who was also present in The Crowded Room is the one who gives life to Cherry, the main character.

The film is an original Apple production and follows a military doctor who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and becomes hooked on drugs until he gets so deep in debt that he has to rob banks to pay.

Tom Holland was joined by some great stars such as Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Forrest Goodluck, Jeff Wahlberg, Suhail Dabbach, Sam Clemmett, Michael Gandolfini and Daniel R. Hill.