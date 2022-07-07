Netflix has teamed up with the Duffer brothers' new production company, Upside Down Pictures, to bring the new adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub's horror novel to fruition. Here we tell you everything that is known so far about the project.

The Talisman, Stephen King and Peter Straub's 1982s horror novel, will be the new joint adaptation from Upside Down Pictures and Netflix. The news came to light after the brothers announced the creation of their new production company and the projects that will come with it.

This story is one of author's most sought-after novels for adaptation. The acclaimed filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, picked up the rights to the novel many years ago but was never able to bring it to fruition. So Netflix decided to take the reins and get to work. Although it is not the first time that the platform adapts a novel by horror master Stephen King, as 1922 and Gerald's Game are available in its catalog.

Both producers will work with Curtis Gwinn and Paramount Television at Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. "It's much more fantasy. It's got science fiction, it's got horror elements, it's got a lot of heart, it's got everything we love, and I think it's got the best character ever. It's the last great Stephen King book from the '80s that hasn't been previously adapted", Matt Duffer assured Deadline.

The Talisman: What had it been about

According to Collider, the book tells the fantastical journey of its main character, a 12-year-old boy named Jack, on his quest to find a magic stone that will cure his gravely ill mother. The science fiction fantasy aspect of the book is accelerated when Jack travels to an alternate universe known as The Territories, where everyone who lives in the "real" world has a doppelganger. Those living in The Territories can change reality and enter the body of their counterparts, something that proves disastrous for the young man's journey.

"It's a huge book, it's very long and I don't think it would have worked effectively as a movie. Until recently, I don't think it would have worked as television. It's like we're in this new era now, where there's sort of a melding of TV shows that feel and look like movies because they're backing these pretty big budgets. So, something like 'Talisman' that even five years ago wasn't feasible, is very feasible now", Matt Duffer told Deadline.