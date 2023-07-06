The thriller with Keke Palmer that you can watch on Prime Video

Keke Palmer is a household name within the entertainment industry. At the age of 29, she has firmly established herself as a powerhouse, excelling in acting, television hosting, and singing, making her mark among her peers.

After captivating audiences in various Disney Channel and Nickelodeon productions, Palmer embarked on a transformative journey, embracing more mature roles. Among them: “Scream Queens” (2015-2016), “Animal” (2014), “Scream” (2019) and “Hustlers” (2019).

However, most recently, she received praise for her performance for appearing in an critically acclaimed thriller directed by one of the most interesting rising voices in Hollywood. Here, check out where to watch it.

The thriller with Keke Palmer available on Prime Video

Palmer stars in Jordan Peele’s thriller ‘Nope’ alongside Daniel Kaluuya. Meanwhile, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, and Keith David all appear in supporting roles. The movie follows two horse-wrangling siblings attempting to capture evidence of an unidentified flying object in Agua Dulce.

It’s available to watch on Prime Video. The movie became a box office hit, grossing $172 million worldwide. It was also named one of the top ten films of 2022 by the American Film Institute.