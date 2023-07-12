The thriller with Liam Neeson, Viola Davis and more A-list stars that you can watch for free

Liam Neeson has starred in several action and drama movies, such as Steven Spielberg’s ‘Schindler’s List’, ‘Silence’ or ‘The A-Team.’ So, it’s not surprising that he is one of the most respected actors in the industry, and the audiences are familiar with his work. Here, we’ve got you a recommendation for one of his films that you can watch for free.

The movie was directed by Steve McQueen, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Gillian Flynn. It’s a neo-noir heist thriller film and it’s based on a British TV series of the 80s, and apart from Neeson features an spectacular ensemble cast.

Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez and Elizabeth Debicki star in the titular roles. Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Jacki Weaver, Carrie Coon, Robert Duvall, and Neeson feature in supporting roles.

Widows, the heist thriller you can watch for free

In “Widows,” the story revolves around four women from Chicago who embark on a daring heist to retrieve $5,000,000. The money, originally stolen by their late husbands in a failed escape, must be repaid to a crime boss.

The movie was released in 2018, and it received positive reviews. Its direction, editing, screenplay and performances have received praise. The film was also a commercial success, grossing $76 million worldwide.

You can watch the film for free in the United States on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. In order to do so, you have to sign for the trial and then find the film on the “movies” section of the page. You can search for it directly.