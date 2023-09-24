The thriller with Matt Damon and Jude Law trending globally and how to watch it in the US

Netflix’s worldwide Top 10 has new additions as new movies have been released on the platform worldwide. In this case, a classic thriller starring Matt Damon and Jude Law is the eighth most watched movie on the platform, according to FlixPatrol, but it’s not part of the catalog in the US. However, you can watch it on another streaming service. Here’s all you need to know.

This film is an adaptation of a famous novel by Patricia Highsmith, and it was released in 1999. It was met with critical acclaim, and it received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Law.

The movie was also one of Damon’s early performances that helped him gain even more recognition in the industry. It’s also considered one of his best acting works. The rest of the cast also includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

‘The Talented Mr. Ripley,’ the thriller to watch on Paramount+

The movie is “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” which was directed and written by Anthony Minghella. The film adapts the 1955 novel of the same name, and Damon stars as the titular character, Tom Ripley, a smart but financially struggling young man.

The film follows Ripley as he is sent from New York City to Italy to retrieve Dickie Greenleaf (Law), a rich and spoiled playboy, and convince him to return home. However, once Ripley arrives in Italy and becomes entangled in Dickie’s glamorous and hedonistic lifestyle, he becomes infatuated with Dickie and begins to covet his wealth, status, and identity.

The film’s lush cinematography, evocative portrayal of 1950s Italy, and a haunting musical score by Gabriel Yared also contributed to its success. “The Talented Mr. Ripley” was praised for its psychological tension and its examination of the moral dilemmas faced by its characters. Apart from receiving positive reviews, it was also a commercial success, grossing $128 million worldwide.

You can watch it in the US on Paramount+.