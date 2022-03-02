While The Tinder Swindler, Simon Leviev, has been living his life with certain normality after the premiere of the documentary, he has now been victim of a scam according to TMZ. Here, check out the full story.

It’s been weeks since the world met Simon Leviev, born Shimon Hayut, The Tinder Swindler, thanks to Netflix’s documentary. Leviev used schemes to made his victims believe he was one of the sons of billionaire Lev Leviev, the famous “King of Diamonds” and, according to The Times of Israel, he may have swindled an estimated $10 million from various victims.

Since the premiere of the documentary, Leviev’s closed his Instagram page, in which he had around 100,000 followers. While he did go to jail in his home country Israel, for crimes unrelated to the ones he committed in Europe, he is currently free in Israel and planning to tell his story in a book, after signing with the talent agency Gitoni per Esquire.

While his victims are trying to collect money to pay the debts he left them, he has lived his life relatively well. Nevertheless, Karma might have hit his door, as TMZ reported that Leviev has been a victim of a fraud himself. Here, check out the full story.

The Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev was victim of fraud

According to reports from TMZ, Simon was the victim of a scam by a woman who claimed to work at Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s company that owns Instagram and other social networks. The sources told the outlet that the scammer communicated with him and offered to verify his accounts.

Leviev deposited money but everything was a scam. According to the report, he paid $6,664 to get the blue check and also paid his girlfriend to have a verified profile. A few days later, his agent was suspicious about the deal and contacted real Meta employees, who said they don’t receive money for the verifications.

And this isn’t the only bad news for Leviev. According to Esquire, Lev Leviev family has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against him in Tel Aviv for defamation, invasion of privacy, breach of trademarks, and impersonation. Chagit Leviev, the daughter of Lev Leviev, said that they hope he “faces justice and gets the sentence he deserves.” So, The Tinder Swindler saga could continue.