If you have watched Netflix’s documentary The Tinder Swindler, you are well aware of the scammer Shimon Hayut, who pretended to be the son of billionaire Lev Leviev to steal millions of dollars from his victims. However, do you know the real children of Leviev? Meet them here.

Netflix’s documentary The Tinder Swindler has everyone talking about the dangers of dating apps. The film tells the story of how Shimon Hayut pretended to be the son of Israeli billionaire Lev Leviev, known as the “Kings of Diamonds”, to scam three women, who are now trying to collect money to pay their debts.

Hayut used to take the women to expensive dates to win their trust and then pretended to have security problems and asked them to lend him money or permitted him to use their credit cards. Using this strategy, he stole around $10 million and ended up in jail, at least for a while.

However, while Hayut was a fraud, Lev Leviev, owner of Lev Leviev Diamonds, a company valued at $1 Billion, has nine children and some of them work at the family’s company. If you want to know more about this wealthy family, here, meet the real heirs of Lev Leviev.

The Tinder Swindler: Meet Chagit Leviev-Sofiev, the most famous daughter of Lev Leviev

According to the South China Morning Post, Chagit Leviev-Sofiev grew up in Israel and Belgium, before moving to New York City in 2012. She has followed the steps of her father, but before taking part of the family business, she worked as financial adviser at Deloitte Brightman Almagor in Israel and was part of the board of directors of Fox-Wisel.

She is CEO and president of Leviev Group USA. While Leviev is most known for his business with diamonds, the Leviev Group also has ventures in real estate, mining, energy and jewelry. She is married to American Greg Sofiev, who is also the CEO of the LLD Diamonds USA, with whom she shares four children.

Before you ask, yes, she is well aware of The Tinder Swindler. A week ago, she took her Instagram to make a statement about the documentary. “I cannot fathom how our name got entangled with Netflix’s documentary,” she wrote. After saying that she feels “terrible” for the victims, she also said that the family have reported to Israeli authorities on several occasions and they are “doing all it takes to have him face the sentence he deserves.”

Who are Lev Leviev’s real sons?

Chagit’s siblings are: Zevulun, who was CEO of LLD Diamonds, Joshua, Shalom, Ruthie and Zvia. However, despite the family’s reputation, not all of them are out of trouble. For example, Zevulun was among suspects in a smuggling ring scandal in 2018.

On the other hand, Shalom was accused by of physical, emotional and sexual violence by her ex-wife Orly Leviev, who also claimed that his father help him avoid paying alimony and child support, estimated at $43,000 per month, according to Ctech. He was also declared bankrupt in July 2019 after Bank Leumi filed a suit against him and his ex-wife.