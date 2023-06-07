The Tom Hanks' dramatic film that is coming to Prime Video and you must see

If there’s one thing Prime Video has achieved, it’s captivating its viewers through various not only entertaining but also emotional movies or series. Its original content has become one of the favorites among industry fans in recent times.

However, another advantage of this platform is that it also collects great cinematic gems. Among them is a Tom Hanks film that will soon be released on the platform. It is worth noting that the actor has a great repertoire in the film industry and always creates a sensation.

Therefore, everything indicates that this film, upon arriving on the platform, will be one of the most-watched. The Oscar-winning actor‘s next drama to arrive on the service is expected to cause quite a sensation and become a favorite among users.

Tom Hanks’ Sully comes to Prime Video

Sully is the next Tom Hanks movie to join one of the most popular streaming platforms, Amazon Prime Video. Although the film was released in 2016, it will make its debut on the service on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The story is based on true events and focuses on the events that occurred with Chesley Sullenberger, an American pilot who became a hero after landing his broken plane on the Hudson River to save the passengers and crew of the flight.

When it premiered several years ago it was a hit and this time is expected to be no different. Several great actors make up the rest of the cast, including Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney, Anna Gunn, Mike O’Malley and Valerie Mahaffey.