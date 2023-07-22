Conspiracy theories are beliefs that certain facts or events are the result of a secret and malicious plot by powerful groups that manipulate information to deceive the public and hide the truth. For many believers, conspiracy theories offer a way to make sense of a complex and uncertain world, and to reaffirm their identity and values.

People have questions that fuel conspiracy theories about extraterrestrial life and UFOs. Is there intelligent life beyond our planet? What does the government know about these phenomena?

In this article, we will explore the 20 most popular conspiracy theories about extraterrestrial life and UFOs. Some of these may seem far-fetched, but some theories have raised the eyebrows of many people.

The Roswell Incident Cover-Up

One of the most well-known conspiracy theories revolves around the alleged crash of an extraterrestrial spacecraft near Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. Some believe that the US government covered up the existence of the crash and the recovery of extraterrestrial beings.



The official explanation provided by the U.S. military at the time stated that the debris recovered from the incident was actually from a top-secret research project known as the Mogul balloon. This secret project was designed to monitor Soviet nuclear tests during those early years of the Cold War.

Government Knowledge and Secrecy

Many conspiracy theorists argue that governments worldwide possess knowledge about extraterrestrial life and UFOs but keep it hidden from the public. They suggest that governments conduct secret investigations, such as the rumored Area 51 in the United States.



In the US, in December 2020, Congress passed the Intelligence Authorization Act, which required intelligence agencies to provide an unclassified report on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) within 180 days. That report, released in June 2021, acknowledged UAP sightings by military personnel, but did not provide definitive explanations for the observed phenomena.

Alien Abductions and Experiments

Some conspiracy theories propose that extraterrestrial beings visit Earth to abduct humans and conduct experiments on them. These theories often involve claims of missing time, strange markings, and repressed memories.

A popular theory about alien abductions is related to The Betty and Barney Hill case in 1961. Betty and Barney Hill were an American couple who claimed to have been abducted by extraterrestrial beings in rural New Hampshire.

Reverse Engineering Alien Technology

It is speculated that governments have acquired crashed UFOs and alien technology, allowing them to reverse engineer these technologies for military and technological advancements. This theory suggests that some advanced human technologies have extraterrestrial origins.



Reverse engineering is related to the process of dismantling and analyzing a technology to understand its components. The idea of reverse engineering alien technology suggests that humans have acquired extraterrestrial objects or devices and successfully deciphered their advanced technology.

Alien Infiltration of Governments

This theory posits that extraterrestrial beings have infiltrated human governments at high levels. According to this theory, aliens have the power of manipulating global events and controlling world leaders for their own agenda.

Governments and institutions try to maintain security, protect national interests, and address potential threats. While governments do have top-secret operations, the claim of alien infiltration in those remains unsupported by meaningful evidence.

Secret Space Programs

Some conspiracy theorists believe that governments operate secret space programs that explore extraterrestrial civilizations and engage in interstellar travel. These programs allegedly involve advanced spacecraft and interactions with alien species.

Space exploration and activities are typically carried out through publicly known programs. NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) in the United States, Roscosmos in Russia, ESA (European Space Agency) in Europe are examples of international space agencies.

Suppression of UFO Sightings

It is claimed that governments actively suppress and discredit UFO sightings to prevent public panic and maintain control over the narrative surrounding extraterrestrial life. Authorities argue that they do it over national security concerns or the protection of sensitive military technology.



With that being said, this does not necessarily imply a deliberate suppression of information about UFO sightings. Governments, in general, decide to protect themselves and prevent any unwanted information, even in relation to UFO sightings, from coming to light because it is a “state secret”.

Collaboration with Extraterrestrial Beings

This theory suggests that governments have established secret agreements or alliances with extraterrestrial beings. In these alliances, authorities would exchange technology and knowledge with aliens in undisclosed treaties.



However, there is no credible scientific evidence or documentation to support claims of collaboration with extraterrestrial beings.

Hybridization Programs

Some conspiracy theories propose that extraterrestrial beings are engaged in hybridization programs. These kinds of programs consist of creating a hybrid species that combines human and alien DNA.



With that being said, it is virtually impossible to achieve that kind of hybridization. The study of genetics and reproductive biology indicates that successfulinterbreeding between species with major genetic differences is unlikely due to fundamental incompatibilities.

Men in Black

The Men in Black conspiracy theory suggests that mysterious individuals or groups monitor and suppress information related to UFOs and extraterrestrial encounters. They are believed to intimidate witnesses and researchers, ensuring the secrecy surrounding these phenomena.



According to this theory, these mysterious individuals dressed in black suits allegedly visit UFO witnesses, warning them to remain silent about what they saw, or they would erase their memories of the UFO encounter. The concept of Men in Black has also been popularized through movies and books.

Ancient Astronauts

This theory argues that extraterrestrial beings visited Earth in ancient times and influenced human civilization. It says that aliens played a role in the construction of ancient monuments and shaping human history.



The claims of ancient astronaut theorists are based on interpretations of ancient texts, artwork, and archaeological sites, which they believe have evidence of extraterrestrial influence. However, the detractors of this theory refer to these claims as “pseudoscience.”

Staged Alien Invasions

Some theorists propose that governments plan to stage fake alien invasions. The argument behind this theory is that authorities stage these invasions to create a global crisis and unite humanity under a single world government.



The notion of using a simulated alien invasion for political or social purposes has been mentioned in science fiction literature and films. However, there is no substantial evidence to support staged alien invasions in real life.

Secret Underground Bases

This theory suggests that governments have constructed hidden underground bases. In those bases, authorities conduct research, house recovered UFOs, and interact with extraterrestrial beings.



It’s worth mentioning that there are known underground facilities such as military bunkers or research laboratories. However, there is no major evidence regarding secret underground bases where research about UFOs is conducted.

Alien Manipulation of Human Genetics

Conspiracy theories argue that extraterrestrial beings genetically engineered humans or altered human evolution for their own purposes. In fact, believers of this theory think that advanced beings from other worlds have even intervened in our evolutionary process.



However, it is important to note that the concept of alien manipulation of human genetics lacks substantial scientific evidence.

Moon and Mars Conspiracies

Some conspiracy theories involve claims of secret alien bases on the moon or Mars. The argument is that governments are aware of these bases but keep them hidden from the public.



Theories surrounding these alien bases in other planets often rely on interpretations of anomalies or unusual features observed in images captured by spacecraft. However, these interpretations often lack scientific evidence of those bases, and can be easily confused with natural geological processes, lighting effects or image artifacts.

Suppression of Advanced Energy Technologies

It is speculated that governments or corporations suppress advanced energy technologies obtained from extraterrestrial sources. Their goal, according to believers of this theory, is to maintain their control over traditional energy industries.



These entities allegedly block the development and dissemination of revolutionary energy technologies. These innovations could potentially replace traditional fossil fuel-based energy systems in the future.

Crop Circles as Alien Messages

The crop circles phenomenon is often attributed to extraterrestrial beings leaving encoded messages or symbols in fields. These crop circles would indicate their presence and intentions.



One example of alien-made crop circles is the Chilbolton crop circle that appeared in 2001 in Hampshire, England. However, it was later revealed that the circle was human-made and it was a publicity stunt.

Global Alien Cover-Up

This theory argues that governments worldwide collaborate to suppress information. It also argues that there’s a global alliance to delete evidence of extraterrestrial life to maintain social stability and prevent widespread panic.



Governments have increasingly shown transparency and released previously classified information related to UFO sightings and investigations. There hasn’t been any concrete evidence about a global deliberate cover-up of extraterrestrial investigations.

Alien Influence on Religious Beliefs

Some conspiracy theories propose that religious texts and beliefs were influenced by extraterrestrial beings, shaping human spirituality and religious practices. It starts from the linking of ancient religious texts and beliefs to encounters with advanced beings from other worlds.



The argument is primarily based on interpretations of ancient texts, artwork, and cultural myths. However, there isn’t any legitimate evidence of alien influence on religious beliefs of any kind.

UFO Disinformation Campaigns

It is suggested that governments actively spread disinformation about UFOs and extraterrestrial life. The goal behind this, according to believers of this theory, is to confuse the public and discredit genuine sightings and encounters.

However, it is important to highlight the difference between deliberate disinformation campaigns and the complexities of investigating UFOs. Whether it is because of national security concerns, lack of definitive scientific conclusions, possibilities of hoaxes or public panic prevention, the government could inadvertedly cause disinformation or misinformation when trying to explain UFO investigations.