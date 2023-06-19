To talk about the end of the world is to talk about a sensitive subject. Obviously, no one wants the world to end, but at some point that day will come.

What no one knows is precisely when that day will come. However, some civilizations have made certain predictions regarding the end of the world.

Whether through revelations or divine prophecies, there are several theories regarding the end of the world, whether from an apocalyptic point of view or not. These are 20 theories from different civilizations about the end of the world.

Ragnarok (Norse mythology)

In Norse mythology, Ragnarök (‘Fate of the Gods’) is the end of days, the apocalyptic moment when the entire universe will be destroyed and all the gods will disappear. Ragnarök is considered a prophecy, one that not even the gods could change. They would just accept their fate.

According to Norse mythology, Odin, Thor, Týr, Freyr, Heimdall, Loki, and many other Norse gods will get involved in a series of battles. Many natural disasters, including the burning of the world, will end in the submersion of the world underwater. After the chaos, the world will rise again, fresh and clean. It will be repopulated by two human survivors, Líf and Lífþrasir, who will begin the life cycle again.

Mayan 2012 prophecy

2012 was a wild year. For the first time in the Internet era, an end-of-the world theory gained so much traction that it caused mayhem on social media and the web. December 21, 2012, was the end date of a 5,126-year-long cycle in the Mesoamerican Long Count calendar.



Many Mayan and astronomical theories suggested that possible cataclysmic or world-altering events would occur then. However, Mayan scholars and astronomers quickly dismissed the idea of the end of the world on that day. As expected, no life-changing events for the world occurred on that day, but the theories were so widely spread that 2012 is now remembered as “the year when the world could’ve ended.”

Hopi prophecy

The Hopi Indians have gathered a certain reputation as a “prophetic tribe” in North America. They are an aggregation of clans that came together at the “center point” (Tuuwanasavi) in northern Arizona during their migrations. Since they have different origins within themselves, the Hopi have many theories and thoughts.

The Hopi believe that there have been three previous world cataclysms, as they believe in cycles of time as world-ages, similar to the Maya. The First World was destroyed by fire, the Second World by ice, and the Third World by a deluge. We’re currently living in the Fourth World, which could end after a “gourd of ashes”, referring to nuclear explosions.

Hindu concept of Yugas

Hinduism believes in cycles of time as the world ages, similar to the Maya. A yuga is used to indicate the age of time. Kali Yuga is the fourth and worst of the four yugas in a Yuga cycle.

Kali (which means strife, quarrel) Yuga is referred to as the present age, packed with conflict and sin. The Kali Yuga, according to Hinduism, will end after a cataclysm and the re-establishment of “dharma”, the religious and moral law.

Book of Revelation (Christianity)

The apocalyptic book in the New Testament has been a topic of discussion in Christianity for a very long time. The final book of the Christian Bible has been interpreted in many ways over the course of time. It begins with John (the author of the book, whose identity remains questioned nowadays) on the Greek island of Patmos, located in the Aegean Sea.

He addresses letters to the “Seven Churches of Asia” and then describes a series of prophetic visions. He includes figures like the Seven-Headed Dragon and the Beast, which would then culminate in the Second Coming of Jesus. Some futurist historians believe that the Book of Revelation describes future events and the end of the world as we know it.

Aztec belief in the Five Suns

In Aztec mythology, the term “Five Suns” refers to the belief of certain Nahua and Aztec cultures that the world has gone through four distinct cycles of creation and destruction. The present era is referred to as the fifth one.

According to Aztec tradition, after the destruction of every world, it is reborn through the sacrifice of a god. The first four suns were destroyed by jaguars, a hurricane, fire rain, and a flood. The Aztecs say that the Fifth World is the last one. After it, our planet will not be recreated again.

Zoroastrian belief in Frashokereti

The Zoroastrians compose one of the world’s oldest organized faiths. The Iranian religion follows the teachings of the Iranian-speaking prophet Zoroaster. It holds that there is one supreme deity, Ahura Mazda (Lord of Wisdom), who is the creator and maintainer of all things, and encourages its adherents to express their faith through the principles of Good Thoughts, Good Words and Good Works.



Frashokereti (“Restoration”) is the Zoroastrian doctrine of a final renovation of the universe. There, evil will be destroyed, and everything will then be in perfect unity with Ahura Mazda.

Ancient Greek belief in the Ages of Man

According to ancient Greek mythology, there are five ages in time known as “The Ages of Man.” During the Ages of Man, humanity evolves until it reaches a certain peak, and then it comes to an end.

The Five Ages of Man are the Golden, Silver, Bronze, Heroic, and Iron Ages. In the Iron Age, according to Greek mythology, human beings lost core moral values such as honesty, loyalty, and social contracts. According to the poet Hesoid, the gods will not come to humankind’s aid, which will lead to the complete downfall and destruction of the world.

Egyptian concept of Isfet

Duality is a major aspect of Egyptian mythology and culture. Therefore, they believed in two opposing forces: Maat and Isfet. Maat was set to bring order and harmony, while Isfet was set to bring chaos and evil.



Following the duality trail, no one could exist without the other, which is why Egyptians believed in both. The pharaoh (Egyptian king) was appointed to “achieve” Ma’at. However, if that wasn’t the case, Isfet would bring chaos and catastrophes that would result in destruction.

Norse belief in Fimbulwinter

In Norse mythology, Ragnarök is considered the apocalyptic moment when the entire universe will be destroyed and all the gods will disappear. Ragnarök is a series of natural disasters that will lead to world destruction.



Fimbulwinter is considered the natural disaster that starts the end of the world. It’s a very harsh winter that precedes the destruction of the world and puts an end to all life on Earth. Some Nordic researchers even argue that Fimbulwinter actually happened in the 500s.

Tibetan Buddhist belief in Shambhala

About twelve hundred years ago, a prophecy from Tibetan Buddhism emerged. The coming of the kingdom of Shambhala is a very popular prophecy in Buddhism. Shambhala isn’t a geopolitical place but more of a spiritual kingdom.



According to the Shambhala Prophecy, there will come a time when all life on Earth is in serious danger. Great barbarian forces will have arisen that have unfathomable destructive power over the planet, and unforeseen technologies will appear with the potential to destroy the world. That’s the moment when Shambhala will rise, and a great king will come out of this sanctuary to defeat evil and establish a golden age.

Aztec prophecy of the solar eclipse

According to Aztec mythology, the sun and moon were gods, and eclipses occurred when these gods were being attacked or devoured. For the Aztecs, the sun was Huitzilopochtli, the god of war and the sun, and the moon was Coyolxauhqui, the goddess of the moon. They believed that eclipses were signs of divine conflicts and that they could be the prelude to natural disasters, wars, or other catastrophic events that could lead to the world’s destruction.

During an eclipse, Aztec priests would perform special ceremonies to ensure that the sun or moon would be released from captivity and to prevent the end of the world. These rituals included offerings, sacrifices, and prayers to restore cosmic balance and maintain harmony in the universe.

Roman belief in the Sibylline Oracles

In ancient Rome, Sibylline oracles were prophetic writings attributed to the Sibyls, women considered to be prophetesses inspired by the gods. These oracles were believed to contain revelations about the future and were consulted in times of crisis or uncertainty.

Some historical references mention that the Romans associated Sibylline oracles with possible catastrophic events, including the end of the world. According to Roman mythology, the Sibyls had divine knowledge and could anticipate apocalyptic events like the world’s destruction.

Assyrian belief in the wrath of the gods

The Assyrians had a strong belief in gods and their influence on the world’s fate. They believed that gods were powerful and whimsical and that they could manifest their wrath and punish humanity with natural disasters and catastrophic events.

In fact, the Assyrians believed that if the gods were outraged about humans’ behavior, they could unleash their fury on them. The wrath of the gods was considered a harbinger of the end of the world, and priests and fortune tellers had to interpret every signal to make sure that humanity was in order. In fact, priests would organize celebrations that sometimes involved sacrifices, offerings, and acts of penance to control the wrath of the gods.

Native American prophecy of the Thunderbird

The Thunderbird is a mythological creature present in some Native American communities. The Thunderbird is described as a powerful supernatural being in the form of a giant bird with the ability to generate thunder and lightning with the flapping of its wings. It is said to control meteorological phenomena and is associated with power, protection, and spiritual transcendence.



According to some Native American groups, when the Thunderbird spreads its wings and flies, it can generate deafening thunder and lightning that can destroy everything in its path. That is why the appearance of the Thunderbird is interpreted as a possible end to the world, since its unleashing of storms and natural disasters could lead to the annihilation or catastrophic transformation of the world.

Modern interpretation of the Babylonian belief in the Nibiru cataclysm

In Babylonian mythology, Nibiru is the name of a planet or wandering star associated with the god Marduk. According to Babylonian texts, Nibiru was considered the dwelling place of the gods, and its appearance in the sky was believed to have cosmic significance.

In modern times, Nibiru has been associated with a controversial end-of-the-world theory. This conspiracy theory suggests that Nibiru is a massive planet that is approaching Earth and will provoke a cataclysm, causing Earth to undergo a physical pole shift that would destroy most of humanity.

Tibetan Buddhist belief in Kalachakra

Kalachakra is an important concept in Tibetan Buddhism and refers to a specific spiritual teaching and practice. The term “Kalachakra” means “Wheel of Time,” and its teaching is found in a text called Kalachakra Tantra, which covers various philosophical and meditative aspects and topics such as the cyclical nature of time and the quest for enlightenment.

It is believed that the Kalachakra can help achieve liberation and enlightenment through the understanding of wisdom and the practice of meditation. However, there are apocalyptic interpretations of the Kalachakra that argue that the text contains prophecies and describes a cosmic cycle in which the world will experience a series of disasters and transformations before ending in complete destruction and reaching a new era of peace.

Greek belief in the Titanomachy

The Titanomachy is the mythological war between the Olympian gods and the Titans. According to the myth, the Titans were a race of divine and powerful but chaotic beings who ruled the cosmos before the rise of the Olympian gods, who represented a more stable cosmic order. In the Titanomachy, the Olympian gods led by Zeus and his brothers faced the Titans in an epic battle, in which the gods prevailed.

The gods imprisoned the Titans in Tartarus, a prison in the depths of the underworld. Some interpretations of the Titanomachy suggest that if the Titans were released from their prison and returned to defy the Olympian gods, a catastrophic conflict and cosmic imbalance would be unleashed. According to these interpretations, such a duel would be so powerful that it could cause the total destruction of the world.

Persian belief in the Saoshyant

The Saoshyant is a future liberator or messiah who, according to Zoroastrian belief, will come to the world at the end of time to restore cosmic order, defeat evil, and renew creation. This figure will be born of a virgin and will perform a series of heroic and purifying acts to lead humanity into an era of peace, justice, and prosperity.

The association of the Saoshyant with the end of the world lies in the belief that his arrival will mark the end of the battle between the forces of good and evil and the transformation of the existing reality. According to some Zoroastrian interpreters, it is believed that his coming will be accompanied by significant cosmic events, such as the resurrection of the dead, the final judgment, and the total renewal of the universe.

Maori belief in the fifth world

The concept of the Fifth World, known as “Te Ao Mārama” in New Zealand Maori culture, refers to a cyclical view of time and creation. According to this belief, the universe and humanity have gone through a series of previous cycles or eras, and we are currently living in the Fifth World. Each previous cycle or era has been destroyed and replaced by another in a process of cosmic renewal.

According to Maori cosmology, these destructions and renewals occur due to various reasons, such as conflict, imbalance, or human transgressions. However, the Fifth World is not necessarily associated with the end of the world in a catastrophic or apocalyptic sense. In fact, it is interpreted more as an opportunity to move towards a better future and restore balance after cosmic destruction and renewal.