Artificial intelligence is here to stay. AI has significantly impacted our lives, and technology is advancing more and more every day with its use.

However, the use of AI must be carefully under control. Several experts have expressed the risks of a possible uncontrolled development of AI innovations.

Nevertheless, some technological devices supported by artificial intelligence have brought numerous advantages in day-to-day life. These are 20 devices that are in demand in the market thanks to their functions that make life easier.

Amazon Echo: an AI assistant called Alexa

Amazon has developed a smart speaker that connects to the voice-controlled intelligent personal assistant service Alexa. Features like voice interaction, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, music playback, among others, have made Amazon Echo one of the most acclaimed AI speakers on the market. Echo can also provide information about weather, traffic and control home devices.

Google Nest: a smart speaker for your home

Previously named Google Home, Google Nest is a smart speaker that allows users to speak voice commands to interact with different services. Google Assistant, the AI-based virtual assistant of the company, allows users to listen to music and control playback of videos or photos, besides other features. It also supports home devices’ automation.

Apple HomePod: Siri helping around the house

Launched in 2018, Apple’s assistant Siri jumps from the iPhone to the smart speakers. It mainly supports Apple’s technologies like Apple Music, iTunes purchases and AirPlay. It also enables the user to take Siri shortcuts, similar to the ones on iPhone that allow functions like the ability to make, receive and screen phone calls directly on the HomePod.

Nest Learning Thermostat: letting AI adjust temperatures

The Nest Learning Thermostat is a smart thermostat developed by the Google Nest family of home products. This smart thermostat learns the user’s preferred temperature settings and adjusts accordingly, helping to reduce energy consumption and save money. It is based on a machine learning algorithm: to provide the reference data set, users have to regulate the thermostat themselves for the first few weeks.

Roomba Robot Vacuum: a smart cleaner for home floors

The company iRobot developed a series of autonomous robotic vacuum cleaners. The Roomba models use AI to map any home and navigate around obstacles while cleaning. Roomba also allows some customizability and reprogramming.

Philips Hue: adjust your home light with your voice

Phillips Hue is a line of color-changing LED lamps and white bulbs. The first of its kind in the market, these smart bulbs can be controlled with voice commands. They can also learn the user’s preferred lighting settings and adjust accordingly. The bulbs are controlled wirelessly, with an app downloadable in smartphones.

Ring Video Doorbell: see who is knocking on your door

Ring is a company that gained popularity for his home security devices. The company, bought by Amazon in 2018, has created a video doorbell that allows the user to see and speak to visitors at their door, even when they’re not home. It has a high-definition camera, a motion sensor, a microphone and speaker for audio communication.

Nest Cam Indoor: detect any indoor movement

Part of the Google Nest family, this indoor security camera uses AI to detect people and motion, and can send alerts to a smartphone when it detects activity. Some features include a rotating, magnetic stand, 1080p video resolution, night vision, and two-way talk.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat: let the AI set the home temperature

The Canadian home automation company Ecobee has a series of smart thermostats that learn the user’s preferred temperature settings and adjust accordingly, saving energy. The thermostats can be controlled by using the built-in touchscreen, web portal, or the app available for iOS, Android, and the Apple Watch. They allow the user to set different schedules each day for various activities, including sleep, home, away, among others.

Sonos One: music, voice commands and home control thanks to AI

This smart speaker developed by Sonos allows the use of virtual assistants such as Alexa or Google Assistant. It has a companion app, where the device is controlled. From the app, the user can tell the speaker to play music, answer questions, and control smart home devices.

August Smart Lock: unlock and lock your door with one button

August, Inc is a San Francisco home automation company well known for its Wi-Fi connected door locks. This smart lock from August allows the user to lock and unlock the door using a smartphone, and can also detect when the user’s near the door and automatically unlock.

Arlo Pro 3: be aware of any movement outside your door

The Arlo Pro 3 is the latest version of the Arlo wireless surveillance cameras. This outdoor security camera uses AI to detect people and motion, and can send alerts to any smartphone, through the companion app, when it detects activity. The camera is portable, waterproof and has extensive cloud storage.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush: let AI help you with your brushing

This electric toothbrush developed by Philips uses AI to track your brushing habits and give you personalized feedback. Thanks to some technologies included in the toothbrush, the companion app can track the spots on your teeth that lack brushing, and track the frequency of your brushing.

iRobot Braava Jet M6: let the AI clean your home floors

Braava is iRobot’s floor mopping robot, developed in 2013. It uses AI to map any home and navigate around obstacles while cleaning. Braava uses disposable or microfiber cleaning cloths for damp and dry cleaning, and can work on any kind of hard-surfaced floors.

Jabra Elite 85h: listen to music with AI adjustments to your surroundings

These noise-canceling headphones from Jabra use AI to adjust the sound to the user’ surroundings and give personalized sound settings. The headphones have 8 microphones, and also have up to 36 hours of battery on a single charge.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light: AI won’t let you oversleep

This wake-up light from Philips uses AI to gradually wake the user up with light and sound, making it easier to get out of bed. It includes a sunset simulation that allows the user to fall asleep faster, with a smooth transition to sleep. It has multiple natural sounds or FM radio to complete the overall sleeping experience.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: watch new AI suggested content

This digital media player developed by Amazon delivers digital audio and video content streamed via the Internet to a connected high-definition television. It also allows users to access local content and to play video games. This streaming device also uses AI to learn the user’s viewing habits and suggest new shows and movies.

Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator: let AI help you with your meal planning

This smart refrigerator from Samsung has an AI-powered voice assistant that can help the user plan meals and keep track of groceries. It has a giant, Android powered, touchscreen set in the door. It can be used for playing music, drawing, controlling smart devices, and even viewing the inside of the refrigerator without opening the door.

Netatmo Weather Station: personalized weather forecasts

This weather station from Netatmo uses AI to learn the local weather patterns and give the user personalized weather forecasts. It measures indoor and outdoor temperature and humidity, noise level, and indoor air quality, as well as atmospheric pressure. The companion app can be configured to receive personalized notifications about changes in the user’s environment.

Lenovo Smart Clock: more than a clock

This smart clock from Lenovo is powered by Google Assistant and can play music, answer questions, and control smart home devices. It allows the user to choose between different types of alarms, including AI-monitored alarms and with various ringtones to choose from, with the possibility to play soothing sounds. It also supports dark mode, so the usr won’t be dazzled at night.