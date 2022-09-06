Which are the biggest box office films of all time? Find out here with our list.

Movies are made to bring people together, to share an experience. That was the main ideology behind the blockbuster. As Hollywood has evolved so too the films that truly get people to the theaters.

In recent years it has been the comic book genre of films that has been pushing ticket sales or powerful and popular franchises like Star Wars, Jurassic Park, or Disney and Pixar animation.

While some of these movies are not exactly ‘mind candy’, they have left a major mark in motion picture history as the highest grossing movies of all time!

25. Aquaman - $1,148,485,886

DC Comics’ Aquaman hit theaters in 2018 and on its own wowed fans and critics alike, gaining mixed but positive reviews. As a piece of a larger picture, the DCU movies, it’s all up in the air. The series is set for sequel that will have the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case hovering over it.

24. Captain America: Civil War - $1,153,329,473

In 2016 the entire MCU did battle against each other in Captain America: Civil War. While technically a Captain America sequel film a lot of the main faces of the MCU make appearances throughout the film.

23. Minions - $1,159,398,397

Minions became famous in the film Despicable Me and eventually got their own major motion picture as the pill-shaped creatures go in search of a new master. While not a critic favorite, it is popular among younger audiences.

22. Iron Man 3 - $1,214,811,252

While not the end of Iron Man this is his last solo film before the final Avengers movies. Robert Downey Jr. is the main reason we flock to see a movie about a second-rate superhero, Downey Jr owns the role and brings it to life and gives the audience 3 very good films.

21. The Fate of the Furious - $1,238,764,765

More cars, more crashes, more pointless plot, The Fate of the Furious was the franchise's eighth film. The series continues to be a hit with audiences as the film generated $1.2 billion worldwide.

20. Incredibles 2 - $1,242,805,359

The long-awaited sequel to The Incredibles came in 2018 and was a smash hit with audiences and critics alike. While fans had to wait over a decade to see a second film, Incredibles 2 kicks off right where part 1 ended.

19. Beauty and the Beast - $1,263,521,126

The live action version of the Disney cartoon stars Emma Watson, Ewan McGregor, and Ian McKellen among others. The film was well received by critics, but it was not without some controversy as the film featured a gay character which director Bill Condon stated as being overblown.

18. Frozen - $1,290,000,000

Disney's home run animated film about a princess who sets off on a journey was loved by young and old alike. Not only did the film get good reviews it also sold millions in merchandise.

17. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - $1,309,484,461

The Jurassic Park franchise has had its ups and downs but the sequel to Jurassic World was lukewarm, tired, and old as we see humans running away from dinosaurs yet again, the film is summer blockbuster fun if at that.

16. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - $1,332,539,889

The only Star Wars film of the new trilogy with any kind of pulse, the film goes in a very different direction with a shell of himself Luke Skywalker and the unexpected death of Snoke. The new trilogy suffers from two directors with two different styles trying to piece together three movies with no real direction. Rian Johnson gets points for trying to do something different, but his effort is almost completely washed away in the final chapter of the trilogy.

15. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 - $1,342,025,430

The Harry Potter series could be one of the best arcs in all of movie history, all the films were highly entertaining and kept the spirit of the highly sought-after books. In the final film we get an epic conclusion and a great ending.

14. Black Panther - $1,347,280,838

One of the most entertaining movies of the MCU, Black Panther was nominated for seven Academy Awards and will have a sequel in 2022. The film was a worldwide success with record openings in the USA and Canada and in Africa it had record opening weekends in Nigeria, Kenya, and Indonesia.

13. Avengers: Age of Ultron - $1,402,809,540

Before their final confrontation with Thanos the Avengers had to stop the AI villain Ultron hell bent on causing human extinction. All the major MCU heroes are in the film and was huge summer film in 2015.

12. Top Gun: Maverick - $1,440,739,744

Heartwarming homage to flight and the first Top Gun, in the sequel Maverick is much more layered as an ex-rebel trying to pass on his knowledge to a new generation. The film has all the elements that made the first so popular with mesmerizing flight scenes.

11. Frozen II - $1,450,026,933

Not as good as the first movie but a steady attempt, this time the sisters travel to an enchanted forest to unravel the origin of Elsa's magical power. A lot of hype and most likely left the kids who went to see it happy, despite some of its flaws.

10. Furious 7 - $1,516,045,911

Impulse by the death of lead actor Paul Walker, fans flocked to see the latest Fast and Furious movie. Walker died while filming the movie and his brothers helped finish it by being stand-ins. The film is given a different ending than originally planned to homage the late actor.

9. The Avengers - $1,518,812,988

The first film of the superhero team caused huge expectations among moviegoers and it paid off big time as the main characters have to battle Thor's brother Loki, and his attempt to conquer Earth. The film gave everyone their moment and felt extremely fluid.

8. The Lion King - $1,656,943,394

The “live action” version of the famed animated classic was almost a carbon copy of the original with a few twists many fans did not like. The critics were equally divided, just another way to cash in on mega movies from the past.

7. Jurassic World - $1,671,537,444

Jurassic Park gets a reboot so to speak as the genetically modified dinosaurs return in 2015. The pull of the Steven Spielberg classic still had wings to get a new set of films done.

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home - $1,910,382,550

One of the best films in the MCU Spider-Man: No Way Home brings together the three Spider-Man’s of all the Marvel universe, or multiverses, with the returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to their iconic roles.

5. Avengers: Infinity War - $2,048,359,754

The first film of the Avengers “endgame” films was a smash hit in theaters all over the world. The film sets up the next with one of the biggest and most powerful endings to a comic book movie ever.

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $2,068,223,624

The Star Wars franchise got “rebooted” basically with The Force Awakens, and left critics and audiences scratching their heads as to why Disney would spend the economy of many South American countries to basically recreate A New Hope. In retrospect the sequel trilogy is one of the most convoluted messes in movie history as Disney struck out big time in a series that badly needed the insight and guidance of George Lucas.

3. Titanic - $2,187,535,296

One of the most surprising blockbuster films ever made, the tragic voyage of the Titanic catapulted Leonardo DiCaprio to superstardom and had movie goers going to re-watch the movie two to three times. Not bad for a ‘love story’.

2. Avengers: Endgame - $2,797,501,328

The biggest superhero movie to date, Avengers: Endgame was a mega event that had millions of people flock to their local cinema. A perfect ending to the first part of the MCU.

1. Avatar - $2,847,397,339

James Cameron took a huge risk with this sci-fi classic about human colonization, the film doesn’t have any major stars, for the time, but the movie and its special effects simply stuck on the audience and critics. The film centers around self-discovery, imperialism, and deep ecology. To date it is the highest grossing film of all time.