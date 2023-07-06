The trending action movie with Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin that you can watch online for free

Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin joined forces in 2018 to make one of the most popular action movies of the era, Sicario: Day of the Soldado. It was directed by Stefano Sollima, based on a screenplay by Taylor Sheridan.

The story is set in the drug war on the U.S.-Mexico border, which escalates when the cartels start trafficking terrorists. To fight the war, federal agent Matt Graver teams up with the unpredictable Alejandro.

The A-list actors were not the only ones to make an appearance, but several stars joined them. Among them were Isabela Merced, Jeffrey Donovan, Catherine Keener, Matthew Modine, David Castaneda and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

How to watch Sicario: Day of the Soldado online free

Sicario: Day of the Soldado made its big screen debut during 2018 and stars two of the most popular actors, Benicio del Toro (Che and The Wolfman) and Josh Brolin (Men in Black, Avengers: Engame and No Country for Old Men).

The film is available for free online at Fubo, which is offering a one-week trial in the United States. To play the title more efficiently and quickly, you can find it in the action movies section.