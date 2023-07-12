The trending action thriller with Will Smith that you can watch on Apple TV+

Will Smith has made several thrillers throughout his career, but none with the magnitude of the last one he released during the course of last year. Apple TV+ is the platform that has embraced it.

The story has everything and touches on many sensitive issues, such as racism within society. The Oscar-winning actor plays Peter, the main character who embarks on a long-suffering and persevering adventure.

Antoine Fuqua directed the film, while Bill Collage wrote the screenplay. Here, check out which film production is a success on the streaming service and one of the most watched…

Emancipation is the most watched Will Smith thriller on Apple TV+

Emancipation first saw the light of day during September of last year and since that time has been one of Will Smith‘s most acclaimed, and now also Apple TV+. This week it became the most watched thriller on the streaming platform worldwide.

“Inspired by the gripping true story of a man who would do anything for his family—and for freedom. When Peter, an enslaved man, risks his life to escape and return to his family, he embarks on a perilous journey of love and endurance”, describes the synopsis.

Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Steven Ogg, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis and Michael Luwoye are some of the actors that make up the cast and accompany the Men in Black star.