Both horror movies and series have been some of the most popular titles of the last year. Smile was one of the genre’s biggest reboots and several other productions followed the trend.

Now, it is a work by John Griffin that has established itself as one of the most watched series on Netflix worldwide. However, in the United States it is not available on the streaming platform, but is on another site.

The series stars Harold Perrineau, who plays Boyd Stevens. The first episode was released in 2022 and currently already has two seasons, new episodes of which were released just a few months ago.

How to watch From online free

From is a series that has made it into the world’s top 10 most watched and being available on Netflix worldwide but not in the USA, there was some confusion on where to watch it.

For those who want to do a big marathon and watch the new episodes, these are available for free on Fubo. The service is offering a one-week free trial in the United States and then will cost around $74.99 per month.

“Unravels the mystery of a town in America’s heartland that ensnares all who enter. As residents struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy and find a way out, they must survive the threats from the surrounding forest,” describes the show’s official synopsis.