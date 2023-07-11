The trending series with Rebecca Ferguson that you can watch on AppleTV+

AppleTV+ is one of the streaming services that has grown thanks to its critically acclaimed series and movies. Thanks to titles such as ‘Ted Lasso’ or ‘Severance,’ the platform has earned several nominations at the Emmys. Now, a new series is making buzz online, and no. It’s not Tom Holland’s The Crowded Room.

The mystery thriller starring the Spider-Man actor seemed to be a secure win for the studio. However, the series, which also stars Amanda Seyfried, received negative reviews. However, the show has still managed to enter the Top 10, grabbing the fourth spot globally.

According to FixPatrol, a website which collects viewership data, the top third most watched series is ‘Ted Lasso,’ which ended with its third season, and the number one series is ‘Hijack,’ starring Idris Elba. So, which series has the second spot? Check out this sci-fi story starring Rebecca Ferguson.

Silo, the second most-watched series on AppleTV this week worldwide

‘Silo‘ is a sci-fi dystopian drama series that’s based on the Wool series of novels by author Hugh Howey. The series is set in a dystopian future where a community exists in a giant underground silo comprising 144 levels.

Ferguson stars as an engineer who becomes embroiled in the mysteries of the silo. The rest of the cast includes: Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Rick Gomez, and Chinaza Uche.

The 10 episodes of the first season are all available on AppleTV+. Its finale premiered on June 30. Thanks to the great reception of audiences and critics, it has been officially renewed for a second season.