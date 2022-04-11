Netflix's new dating reality TV series 'The Ultimatum' has been a success. Before the big finale drops, everyone is wondering what will happen with two contestants: Rae and Jake. Here, check out what we know.

Netflix’s new reality TV show ‘The Ultimatum’ has everyone hooked up to the screens. The show follows various couples in which one partner wants to get married and the other isn’t so sure. They get to date other people and then decide if they continue together or move on.

With a high-stake premise, it’s easy for fans to root (or not) for their favorite couple. After the first eight episodes of the dating series, two contestants are in everyone’s mind: Jake and Rae. The pair started the show with their respective partners, however, they have chemistry and get into a “trial-marriage”.

The big finale of the show will be dropping on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. However, many fans can’t wait to know if they ended up together or got back with their respective partners. Here, check out spoilers for The Ultimatum and what we know so far.

The Ultimatum spoilers: What happens between Rae and Jake?

Jake came to the show with his girlfriend April, who issued him an ultimatum. She, a tech recruiter and influencer, wants to get married but Jake, a 26-year-old veteran, wants to travel and be financially stable first. Meanwhile, Rae was the one who issued an ultimatum to her boyfriend Zay, who isn’t ready to take the leap.

During the “dating” part of the show, it was obvious that Rae and Jake had chemistry. April immediately regrets joining the show, as Jake and Rae start their dating trial. The pair recently explained that they didn’t sleep together during their three-week trial. So, did they end up together?

While the cast has been super cautious to not post anything that might spoil the show, it seems like April and Jake don’t end up together. According to CheatSheet, April has a new boyfriend, who shared an Instagram story with her. However, it’s unclear if this happens after the show or during the show. So, watching the finale is the only way to know for sure.