Netflix's The Umbrella Academy will return this year with its third season and Elliot Page's character will have a major change. Here, check out the full story.

Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy will release its third season in June, and it will return with a few surprises and changes. Not only will the show introduce a new character played by Euphoria’s Javon Walton, it will also present a big change when it comes to Elliot Page’s character, Vanya Hargreeves.

After Page came out as trasgender in 2020, there was speculation about his involvement in Netflix’s show, which was also renewed for a third season. The producer confirmed that Page was still part of the production but didn’t offer any details about his character.

The Umbrella Academy is based on a popular series of comic books. Page's character is one of the seven children who all mysteriously were born on the same day and were adopted by a millionaire eccentric named Sir Reginald Hargreeves. However, now the story will have a departure from the comics.

Page’s character will come out as trasgender in The Umbrella Academy

Page took to Twitter to announce that his character will also be trasgender in the series: “Meet Viktor Hargreeves”, he posted alongside a picture. Most, the LGBTQIA studio from Netflix, also confirmed the news.

When Page came out in 2020, he said: “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey... I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Many fans supported the decision as it’s going to be a trasgender character in a major television show. The Umbrella Academy will return on June 22, with its highly anticipated Season 3, which ended filming in September last year.