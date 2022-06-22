Today is the day! The third season of The Umbrella Academy is now available on Netflix. Here we tell you who are the new actors that make up the Sparrow Academy.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy is now available in the Netflix catalog. After much waiting, the day has arrived when the secrets of the two academies involved in this season will be revealed.

Before its premiere, upon the release of the trailer, the streaming platform announced through its social networks that the series was going to have great new additions. "New year. New family. Meet the Sparrows", Netflix wrote with a mysterious poster showing the next characters that would integrate the Sparrow Academy.

The second season closed with the Hargreeves brothers, after avoiding the apocalypse, finding themselves in a reality that does not correspond to them, where they discover that their father formed an academy with five different members, a green cube and their brother Ben, who in that future did not die.

The origin of Sparrow Academy

The Sparrow Academy first appeared in the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, in which the leader of the group was not Reginald, but an old schoolmate named Deever.

Theoretically, the headquarters is in Norway. The Umbrella Academy members consider them superheroes and distant family. This is because they are also among the children who were born simultaneously on October 1, 1989.

They are distinguished by wearing a red, black and silver suit with a sparrow logo, with a heroic style, although they have a somewhat chaotic attitude.

The Umbrella Academy: New season, new cast

After finding ourselves with the end of the last season, Netflix has sowed many doubts. Especially regarding who are the new characters and actors.

Justin Cornwell plays Marcus Hargreeves, Number 1, the leader of the superheroes. Marcus holds the family together, he is graceful yet lethal, calculating yet compassionate, he is as intelligent as he is strong. The American actor and musician previously appeared in a Netflix movie, Jingle Jangle and in the crime drama Training Day.

American Justin H. Min plays Ben again in this new chapter of the series. In the first two seasons he appeared as a ghost, but in this alternate future Number 2 he is alive. The actor will now be part of this group as a Machiavellian strategist, where Ben is determined to earn his status as leader at all costs.

Britne Oldford is here Number 3, Fei Hargreeves, a brilliant member of the family, perfectionist and talented. Fei is the smartest person in the room and is willing to figure things out and sees the world in a special way. This Canadian actress we had already seen in series like American Horror Story: Asylum.

Canadian actor and musician Jake Epstein brings to life Alphonso Hargreeves, a fighter with the power to harm others by hurting himself, called empathic masochism. Alphonso is a person with a bitter sense of humor that he uses to deal with the marks his battles have left on him. Epstein has been seen in productions such as Degrassi, Designated Survivor and Suits, among others.

Genesis Rodriguez, an American of Venezuelan and Cuban origin, plays Sloan, a romantic character. She is a dreamer who feels a cosmic calling that leaves her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing, but obligations to her family keep her tied to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. The actress has appeared in telenovelas such as Prisionera, Dame Chocolate and Doña Bárbara.

Cazzie David is an American screenwriter and actress, who plays Jayme Hargreeves in this new season, a silent and dangerous character, has a fear-inducing growl. In 2020 Cazzie released her first collection of essays No One Asked For This.

And last but not least, we have the brother Number 7, who is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin named Christopher Hargreeves, he is able to freeze the room and induce paralyzing fear.