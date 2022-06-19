The third season of The Umbrella Academy is almost around the corner. Here, find out everything you need to know before the academy opens its doors once again on June 22.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Everything you need to know before the premiere

Chaos, time travel, a million brothers and a few days to save the world is what characterizes The Umbrella Academy. On June 22 Netflix premieres the third season of the acclaimed series.

The Hargreeves, constantly forced to avoid apocalypse in different timelines, are a dysfunctional group that brings a wild energy and sense of drama to everything they touch.

The second season of Umbrella Academy brought new layers to the sibling dynamic, allowing them to grow apart before reuniting. It installed more questions than answers. But what are they up to in this new season?

Season 3: What's coming?

The students of the Umbrella Academy are faced with the toughest challenge of all: stopping a new Apocalypse while dealing with the hated Sparrow Academy.

Once again, we have 10 episodes of about 50 minutes in length, in which all the original protagonists will have to coexist not only with characters inherited from previous episodes, such as Lila, but also with the members of this new academy, each of them with their own personality and very marked powers.

According to Nate Richard from Collider, "Season 3 blends together the moodiness of Season 1 with the brisk-pacing, bizarro nature, and enormous heart of Season 2".

For the same reason: new season, new characters. The cast has several interesting additions, such as Britne Oldford as Fei -who is able to generate crows that see and attack for her- and Jake Epstein as Alphonso -who transfers the pain of the blows he receives to the person who has given them-.

In addition to its new members, it will have its most iconic characters returning, such as Elliot Page but this time as Viktor Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Cinco, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, David Castaneda as Diego, Justin H. Min as Ben, Tom Hopper as Luther, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald and Ritu Arya as Lila.

According to HobbyConsolas, this is possibly the season with the most fantastic and apocalyptic elements of the entire series. A new form of world crisis appears here and, this time, it has a bit to do with temporal paradoxes.

Who is the Sparrow Academy?

This new academy contains a lot of members with crazy and bizarre powers. Sparrow Academy appears significantly in the third comic book collection, Hotel Oblivion. This unsavory gang are the students of Sir Reginald Hargreeves in the alternate present.

According to Red Carpet, Marcus, also known as Sparrow No. 1, will be played by Justin Cornwell and is apparently the leader of the group. And Justin H. Min returns as Ben, Sparrow No. 2. This alternate Ben is described as "a Machiavellian strategist, wrapped in a pretty-boy body with a noisy inner squid."

He is "ruthless, pragmatic and hypervigilant" and wants to become the leader of the group. In a few days we will be able to meet all the new characters that will make us hallucinate in this new season.



