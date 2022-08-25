The Umbrella Academy is coming to an end with a fourth season, as announced by Netflix. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the series, such as when the last chapters will be released, who are the cast and what it will be about.

The Hargreeves brothers are back for a final and fourth season! The official account of The Umbrella Academy announced this morning on Instagram that the characters will return once again to the small screen to continue the story left by the chapters of the third season, where we even saw them dancing to the rhythm of Footloose.

Showrunner Steve Blackman announced how excited he was to continue the series' run following the production company's announcement. "I'm thrilled that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the proper ending to the Hargreeves brothers' journey that we began five years ago. But before we reach that conclusion, we have an incredible story ahead of us for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes", he stated.

The superhero fiction arrived on the platform in February 2019 and since then it has created a solid fan base that is aware of all the news. Soon after, thanks to the success and the large number of viewers it had, it was renewed for two more seasons. The third season, which premiered a few months ago, almost surpassed Stranger Things as the most watched series on the platform.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Who is in the cast?

The dysfunctional family is back to bring more adventures to the final episodes of the series. The main cast is already confirmed and we will see Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore once again in their superhero costumes.

The participation of Adam Godley, Genesis Rodriguez and Britne Oldford is still uncertain. It is not known if the actors will be participating again, since the fate of their characters after the season finale has been left open and their whereabouts are unknown.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: When will it premiere?

It is not yet known when the production of season 4 will begin, but it is very likely that it will arrive on the small screen next year. The renewal came just a few months after the premiere of the third season, which premiered in the number 1 spot and remained in the top 10 of the most watched shows for weeks.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: What will the final episodes be about?

Blackman assured Variety that the fourth season of the series would bring the brothers' journey to a proper end after the third season left them trapped without their powers in a new timeline. As we've already seen over the course of the episodes, time travel is messy.

We still don't know exactly what the chapters will be about, but after the end of season 3, we can get an idea. Will we see a new end of the world? We don't know. But there is no doubt that the last part will be full of adventures. The adaptation already surpassed Gerard Way's comics in the narrative, so the showrunner will leave in Way's hands what's next in order to guide the characters in a last battle. Now we can only wait for Netflix to present a preview of what's to come.