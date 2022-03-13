Netflix finally confirmed the release date of the third season of 'The Umbrella Academy', starring Elliot Page. Here, check out when will hit the platforma and the teaser.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ is one of the most successful series on Netflix. It’s second season, which premiered in 2020, had more than 45 million views just in its first 28 days. Since then, fans have waited patiently for the third chapter and the streaming service has finally confirmed the release date.

Elliot Page, who stars in the show, confirmed in early February 2021 that the crew was going back to work and they wrapped up filming in September. As happened with other projects, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic delayed the production more than usual.

For this third season, fans will meet a new character played by Javon “Wanna” Walton, known for his role of Ashtray in HBO’s Euphoria. Alongside the release date, Netflix also announced the official synopsis for the season. Here, check out all of the information.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release date and synopsis

Showrunner Steve Blackman announced during the SXSW, and later confirmed by Netflix’s social networks, that the third season of The Umbrella Academy will be released on June 22, 2022. They also revealed the poster, new photos and what fans can expect for the season.

"After ending the 1963 doomsday, the Umbrella Academy returns to the present, convinced that it prevented the initial apocalypse and that timeline was forgotten once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (well, not at all) how they left them,” it’s the official synopsis for the third season.

In the teaser, the clip shows the two groups of Hargreeves siblings squaring off for a fight ending on the words "The Sparrows have landed.” According to reports, this new chapter won’t be as faithful to the Gerard Way comic. This season will have 10 episodes.