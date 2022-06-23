Once again the protagonists of The Umbrella Academy aim to prevent the end of the world, but this time while dealing with a new group of brothers. But will the Hargreeves return for a fourth season?

After a long wait, the third season of The Umbrella Academy is now available on Netflix. Now the time has come to see them together again and see what fate has in store for them. But, after yet another stunning finale, will the brothers return once again after all that has happened in the previous seasons?

In the first season we saw how the Hargreeves brothers were reunited due to the death of their father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves. During his funeral they discover dark secrets that threaten to end humanity.

While in the second season, after saving the world from extinction, the protagonists travel back in time, arriving in Dallas in the 70s. Each of them rebuilds their lives, following separate paths, until another catastrophic event brings them back together. And by the start of the third season, more chaos seems to come into the brothers' lives, as they find that their home no longer belongs to them, but to the Sparrow Academy.

The Umbrella Academy: A possible fourth season

Netflix has not yet made any announcements about the future of the show. But, lately it has decided to go for long-running projects. Gerard Way, frontman of the band My Chemical Romance and creator of Umbrella Academy, reportedly planned a whole world regarding the academy, according to Collider.

"What I did for Steve Blackman and the writers in that first writers' room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid out everything. Even of the graphic novels that haven't come out yet. Which should equal eight when we're done. Then I gave them the blueprint for what happens, because you want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it will be a success so you'll do a lot more of this. They're very curious about what Gabriel and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what's going on", Way confirmed.

At the moment there are only rumors of a fourth season of the show starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Diego Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min. If new episodes are confirmed, they could arrive in late 2023 or sometime in 2024.