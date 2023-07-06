The Viggo Mortensen movie that won three Oscars and you can watch it for free online

Viggo Mortensen is one of the most recognized and versatile actors in the film industry. The 64-year-old star has more than 20 titles in his repertoire and many of them are hits.

One of them earned him an Oscar nomination in 2019 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. This was Green Book, directed by Peter Farrelly and written by the same director, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Hayes Currie.

Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini, Don Stark, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tom Virtue and Brian Stepanek make up the cast of the film that won three Academy Awards. The story touched thousands of viewers and had a great premiere in theaters.

How to watch Green Book online free

Green Book is available for free online at Fubo, which is offering a one-week trial in the United States. To play the title more efficiently and quickly, you can find it in the drama movies section.

The story follows Tony Lip, a working-class Italian-American janitor, who becomes the driver for an African-American classical pianist on a tour of the American South in the 1960s.