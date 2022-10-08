Last week we saw how new performances were carried out in episodes 5 and 6 of The Voice. The competition is getting more and more demanding and here we tell you which songs the artists performed and in which teams they were selected.

The Voice has established itself as one of the most famous singing competitions in the country. Millions of artists seek to enter the program and consolidate themselves as the winner of the great prize money it offers. They must first go through the blind auditions, which will end on October 10, and then the battle rounds will begin the following day.

Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton continue to recruit talented artists for their teams, which will have a total of 14 participants due to the change in format of the competition in this latest edition.

Episodes air weekly every Monday and Tuesday on NBC and in case you don't have cable, they are also available on Peacock (where you can catch up on all the previous seasons) and fuboTV, who is offering a great opportunity for users: a one-week free trial in the US.

The Voice 2022: Songs from the Blind Auditions [Week 3]

EPISODE 5

Kique – Beautiful Girls by Sean Kingston (Team Gwen)

Hillary Torchiana – Easy on Me by Adele (Team Blake)

Manu – Shallow by Lady Gaga (No turns)

The Marilynds (Sister Duo) – What if I Never Get Over You by Lady A (Team John)

SOLsong – Turning Tables by Adele (Team John)

Kara McKee – Woodstock by Joni Mitchell (Team John)

Zach Newbould – Use Somebody by Kings of Leon (Team Camila)

Lana Love – Candy by Mandy Moore (Team John)

Daysia – Crazy by Patsy Cline (Team Gwen)

Conner Sweeny – Ain’t Worth the Whiskey by Cole Swindell (No turns)

Ansley Burns – Unchained Melody by Righteous Brothers (Team Blake)

Manassah Samone – Rescue by Lauren Daigle (No turns)

Bodie – You Found Me by The Fray (Team Blake)

EPISODE 6