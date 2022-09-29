The Voice is back with more blind auditions and the contestants have brought new tunes and genres to the stage in order to impress the four coaches in front of them. Here we tell you which songs were played in the third and fourth episode of week 2.

The second week of The Voice has already passed and new contestants joined the coaches' team, leaving fewer and fewer slots to fill. This year, with the format change, the jury will have to choose a total of 14 artists for each of them. So there are still a few weeks to go before the Blind Auditions end and the Battle Rounds begin.

Camila Cabello continues to be the member of the jury with the most artists on her team, with a total of 10 contestants, so she only has 4 spots left. In the coming weeks we will see her choose very carefully, as there are still several more rounds to go before the end of the auditions. She is followed by Gwen with 9 artists, Blake with 8 and John with 7.

In case you don't want to miss an episode. Every Monday it will be airing on NBC, but if you don't have cable, you can watch it through fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial, or Peacock, which offers all previous seasons and the subscription only costs $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.

The Voice 2022: Songs from the Blind Auditions [Week 2]

Every episode usually has one of the most outstanding auditions of the night, one of them was Parijita Bastola's. The four jurors decided to push the button and do everything they could to get her to join their teams. The four jurors decided to push the button and go to great lengths to get her to join their teams. But the winner was the singer of All Of Me, John Legend.

Sydney Kronmiller was also a standout and took Latch to the next level. They proved that singers don't always need big vocal moments, but to know how to use their voice and tone. Here is the list of the singers, their chosen songs and whether they have become part of the team of any of this year's coaches:

EPISODE 3

Andrew Igbokidi – when the party’s over by Billie Eilish (Team Camila)

Carla Brindisi – All Too Well by Taylor Swift (Team Gwen)

Billy Craver – She Got the Best of Me by Luke Combs (No turns)

Valerie Harding – Giving Him Something He Can Feel by En Vogue (Team John)

Julia Aslani – Let’s Stay Together by Al Green (Team Gwen)

The Dryes – Husband/Wife Duo – Islands in the Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers (Team Blake)

Ava Lynn Thuresson – Baby One More Time by Britney Spears (Team Camila)

Madison Hughes – Knockin on Heavens Door by Bob Dylan (Team Blake)

Sasha Hurtado – River by Bishop Briggs (Team Camila)

Dominic Patrick – U Got it Bad by Usher (No turns)

Morgan Taylor – Cuz I Love You by Lizzo (Team John)

EPISODE 4