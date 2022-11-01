Season 22 of The Voice has many talented singers. One of them is Bodie, who is part of Team Blake Shelton. Here, check out everything you need to know about this artist, including his family, background and more.

Season 22 of The Voice is underway, and it’s almost time for the Live Shows. One of the contestants that made it into live rounds is Bodie, who is part of Blake Shelton’s team. Here, check out everything you need to know about him.

Bodie impressed the coaches during the Blind Auditions with his rendition of The Fray's "You Found Me.” Blake was the first one to push his button, followed by John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello.

“Everybody is going to remember you, the way you look, the way you sound,” Blake told him, while Legend believed that he had “what it takes to make it to the finale of The Voice.” After being picked by Shelton, Bodie emerged victorious in the Battles and the Knockouts.

Bodie’s profile: Facts about The Voice contestant

Bodie’s family

According to The Hollywood Life, Bodie is married to Royale Kulkian, a photographer. “This has been the best 7 years of my life. You are a blessing to everyone that knows you. I can’t believe we get to do this for a lifetime,” Bodie wrote in his Instagram post to Royale for their anniversary.

Bodie’s background

Bodie is 29 years old and he is from Ladera Ranch, California. He has released music prior to his The Voice era. According to Hollywood Life, his singles “moonlight,” “teenage love,” and “i think i like you” all have over 1 million streams on Spotify. He also has directed a documentary.

What happened to Bodie’s hair?

According to WikiWiki, Bodie was diagnosed with alopecia when he was 15. However, his hair has fallen out and grown up several times since high school. Currently, he has hair in patches, that’s why he usually wears a hat.

What is Bodie’s instagram?

His Instagram user is @bodie. He’s very active on social media, he also has a Facebook page, Twitter and TikTok. He posts about his family, his career, his projects and, of course, The Voice.