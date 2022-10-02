A brand new season of The Voice means new performers to discover. One of the frontrunners this season is Pajarita Bastola, who blew the judges away with her impressive voice. Check out more about her.

Season 22 ofThe Voice is underway, and the first round of blind auditions has been a blast so far. Many talented performers have impressed judges, and Parijita Bastola was one of them. Here, check out more about this contestant.

Bastola sang a rendition of “Jealous” by Labrinth that blew the judges away. John Legend was the first one to turn her chair around, but all of the judges quickly followed her. “You’re so in touch with your heart, and that is really incredible,” said Gwen.

However, at the end, Bastola decided to go with Team Legend, especially as she is into R&B and soul. While we don’t know yet how far she is going to make it on the show, she definitely is a contender to the title. You can watch The Voice on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

How old is Parijita Bastola from The Voice?

Parijita is only 17 years old, but she certainly has an impressive voice as her audition showcased. Camila told her that her cover was “probably my favorite song that anybody has sung so far and the way you did it was masterfully.”

What is Parijita Bastola’s ethnicity?

Bastola is from Severna Park, Maryland. She is Nepalese-American, and she is the first one to compete on the show. “I definitely like to incorporate my Nepalese heritage into my singing and my music,” Parijita said after her audition.

Parijita Bastola has her own band

Alongside Jack Slote, Jesse Kegley, Bennett Terhunt, and Dylan Hood, Parijita is in a blues band named “Bastola,” after her. According to Hollywood Life, they make covers of Rihanna, Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse and more.

Parijita Bastola’s social media

You can follow Parijita on her Instagram account, in which she shares her covers, photos of her daily life and, of course, her reaction to The Voice. Her IG user is @parijitab. She is also on Tik Tok (with the same user) and on Facebook (Parijita).

The Voice is on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also watch it on fuboTV, or stream it the following day on PeacockTV.