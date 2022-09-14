It's almost time for a new season of The Voice, which will premiere next week (Monday, Sept. 19). Here, check out the full schedule, including blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts and live shows.

Season 22 of The Voice is around the corner. The show will premiere on September 19 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC, and will be able to stream on fuboTV (free-trial in the US) and PeacockTV. John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and newcomer Camila Cabello will be the four coaches.

There has been a lot of speculation about a possible change of format for this season. The Voice is known for introducing some twists every year to keep things interesting. Some reports have stated that the number of contestants this year will be 56 after the blind auditions.

Meanwhile, the coaches already have their advisors for the battles: Jimmie Allen for Blake Shelton, Sean Paul for Gwen Stefani, Jazmine Sullivan for John Legend, and Charlie Puth will help Camila Cabello. Here, check out the full schedule for Season 22 of The Voice.

The Voice 2022: All episodes and schedule for Season 22

NBC released a “breakdown” of the season, confirming that the show’s format will be the same as usual but with some changes. For example, in the Knockouts, the coaches will pick three artists for each knockout instead of two. Then, they will have to choose only one to move forward.

Another difference from previous seasons is that there won’t be a celebrity advisor to help coach the artists. On the other hand, each coach will have the chance to steal a contestant. In the battles, each coach can steal an eliminated artist from another team, and save one member of their own team.

Talking about the episodes, according to MjsBigBlog, the full season 22 will last 13 weeks. There will be an extra blind audition episode, and two more battle round episodes but only three knockout episodes. It will air on Mondays (8-10 PM ET) and Tuesdays (8-9 PM ET). Check out the expected schedule (we will add more info throughout the season):

Blind Auditions

Monday, Sept. 19 - Premiere

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Monday, Sept. 26

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Monday, Oct. 3

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Monday, Oct. 10

Battle Rounds

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Monday, Oct 17

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Monday, Oct. 24

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Monday, Oct. 31

Knockouts

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Monday, Nov. 7

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Live Shows

Monday Nov 14

Tuesday Nov 15

Monday Nov 21

Tuesday Nov 22

Monday Nov 28

Tuesday Nov 29

Monday Dec 5

Tuesday Dec 6

Monday Dec 12

Finale: Tuesday, Dec. 13 (TBC)