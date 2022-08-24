The Voice countdown has begun and the judges are more competitive than ever. The newlywed couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will have to compete like never before in order to crown one of their team as the winner of season 22. Here we tell you what their strategies are for the new competition.

The Voice will come with multiple changes, such as new additions to the coaches panel and different stays in the competition format. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton confirmed the end of their honeymoon with the announcement of the 22nd season of the singing show.

The couple met on the competition and married shortly after getting engaged. The veteran coach and the singer will take the competition to the next level, ensuring that they will see a side of them never before seen on screen.

You can watch all episodes starting Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock platform, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what Peacock is like. Then the subscription costs only $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.

The Voice 2022: Gwen Stefani says she will show no mercy to Blake Shelton

The Rich Girl singer will not be intimidated by her now husband, Blake Shelton. Fans of the reality singing show are excited to see the couple compete in the competition, as one of the artists on their team could be the new winner of season 22.

In one of the latest promos, the two face off during blind auditions to assemble a great team of artists and the singer warns one of the contestants "You have to choose between these two lovely people who are married to each other", to which Shelton bets for more and tries to take the spotlight away from her to keep him.

On the other hand, Camila Cabello, the new addition to the jury (who replaces veteran Kelly Clarkson), asked them if they have established any rules so that on-screen fights do not continue in real life. To which they both replied with a negative and assured that they are going to fight like never before.

We also saw how Blake blocks Gwen so that she can't group a participant in her team. Undoubtedly, the couple will be one of the most interesting factors in the competition and everyone is very excited to see them compete as if their lives depended on them.