The Voice 2022: How and when to vote during the Second Live Episode of Season 22

Season 22 of The Voice will keep going with the second live episode! This time the Top 13 is ready to perform once again to charmed viewers at home and get a chance to win a record deal with Universal. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite.

Last week, three contestants were eliminated from the competition, after receiving the fewest votes. Sasha Hurtado (Team Legend), Kevin Hawkins (Team Gwen) and Kate Kalvach (Team Camila) were the ones who had to say goodbye.

Meanwhile, Bryce Leatherwood was saved thanks to the instant vote. Here, check out everything you need to know about how to vote for your favorite contestant during the next episode. You can also watch the show on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, and on PeacockTV the following day.

The Voice 2022 Second Live Show: What are the voting methods and when can I vote?

The voting methods for The Voice 2022 are two: online NBC.com/VoiceVote or The Voice Official App. The voting window will be open from Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 PM (ET) to Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 AM (ET).

The Voice 2022 voting: How many times can I vote during the Second Live Show?

The vote limit is up to 10 votes per artist, per email address, regarding the voting method used. If you need more information, you can also check the official rules at nbc.com/VoiceVoteRules and the FAQ at nbc.com/VoiceFaq.

The Voice 2022 Second Live Show: How does the “Instant Save” work?

During the Live Results Show on Tuesday (Nov. 22), the artists with the least amount of votes will be eligible for the Instant Save. Fans will have five minutes to vote for the artist they want to save from elimination. The voting window will be announced during the episode. You can only vote one time per artist.