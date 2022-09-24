It's time to continue watching the artists battle it out on stage to impress the coaches and be chosen as the new members of The Voice. Here's how to watch the second episode of season 22.

The Voice team and the next artists are already preparing for a new week where they will have to compete for a place in the coaches' teams. Camila Cabello has the most members so far, with a total of 5 young people looking to be the winner of the prize money.

As we saw in the last episode, the singers gave their best and most of them became part of a team. Kevin Hawkins was one of the contestants who most mobilized Gwen, John and Blake. He sang Isn't She Lovely by Stevie Wonder and the Rich Girl artist compared Kevin's voice to a Grammy performance, calling him flawless.

The Blind Auditions are still going on and with the change in format it is likely that they will last a few more weeks. This year, the coaches will have a team of 14 artists, so there will be 56 singers advancing to the battles, which have a start date of Tuesday, October 11.

The Voice 2022: What time will episode 3 of season 22 be on?

Episode 3 of The Voice 22 will air Monday, September 26 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like. Then the subscription costs only $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.

The end of the program is scheduled for Tuesday, December 13, so there is still a long way to go to get to the grand finale. First they must finish the Blind Auditions and then go through the Battle Rounds, the Knockouts and finally the Live Shows.