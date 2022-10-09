The Voice is back to pick up where the last episode of the Blind Auditions left off. Here's how and when to watch the Monday, October 10 broadcast.

The Voice returns this Monday with more blind auditions and the coaches are finalizing their team of 14 artists. The contestants are not the only ones who will have to compete against each other, as Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton and John Legend are set to begin the Battle Rounds.

During episode 5 we saw Ansley Burns, a familiar face within music competition pageants, as he made a great run on America's Got Talent in 2019 at just 15 years old. Now he gave a great performance to the beat of Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers.

There are several favorites so far and most of them have a varied style, which brings a lot of musical diversity to the program. A plus point. Some of them are Parijita Bastola, Morgan Taylor, Kevin Hawkins and Bodie, among others.

The Voice 2022: What time does episode 7 air on Monday?

Episode 5 of The Voice 22 will air Monday, October 10 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available.

The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like and then the subscription costs only $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.