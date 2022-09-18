The first episode of The Voice is just around the corner! Tomorrow night season 22 arrives on NBC and all the participants are finalizing the details to start with this new edition that will have more artists, a change in coaches and format. Here we tell you how the voting system will be and when it will be available.

The Voice is on its way and the countdown has begun. There are only a few hours left until the season 22 premiere and what better than to take a trip back in time before seeing all the new contestants. Past episodes are available on Peacock and the best part? Some of them are free and offer the chance to see the passing of some of the well-known artists we see on stage today.

During this new edition, many changes were made in terms of the main staff of coaches and in turn, there were multiple changes in the format. First we will have the blind auditions, then the battles and eliminations. Finally we will have the live shows, where the voting will be opened so that the audience can choose their favorite.

Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will have to put together their teams and take one of their artists to the finals to become the new winner. Some of the veteran coaches like Shelton have had a number of victories over the seasons. Will Cabello have beginner's luck and win her first edition as a judge? We can only sit back and enjoy the show in the meantime.

The Voice 2022: How will it be possible to vote during this season?

NBC and The Voice have made it easier to vote this season. From now on you will be able to save and vote using the show's official app or on NBC.com, everything will be possible after setting up an NBCUniversal profile to be able to choose your favorite artists and cast your vote when the live shows start.

On the other hand, you can also vote through nbc.com/VoiceVote or go to nbc.com/VoiceMethods to find out all the voting methods available so far. The Voice's official app is just one of the many voting methods they offer to support the artists on the show.

There are only a few hours left until the premiere of season 22, so there are only a few weeks left to start watching the singers fight to make it to the finals and win the prize money and a record label with one of the most important production companies in the industry. Voting will be available once the artists enter the live stage.