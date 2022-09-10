The Voice is just 9 days away from hitting the big screen and fans of the show are already excited to see the jurors battle it out again. The Emmy-winning show will have as one of the main coaches the famous singer Gwen Stefani. Here we tell you if she has been there before and if she has won in any season.

The Voice 2022: How many seasons has Gwen Stefani been in and which ones has she won?

The Voice is coming to NBC in just 9 days. The premiere is scheduled for September 19 at 8 PM ET on the network and will soon arrive on the Peacock streaming platform. Previous seasons are already available and it offers several plans for the user's convenience. So you will be able to watch the previous meetings of the coaches, which this season will be Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello and John Legend.

Stefani has confirmed the end of her honeymoon with Shelton and they are more than ready to battle each other for one of their future artists to win the $100,000 prize money and the record deal with Universal Music Group.

A few weeks ago the Rich Girl singer announced who would be her battle advisor during the 22nd season of the singing competition. The chosen one was Sean Paul, with whom she collaborated two months ago to release her song called Light My Fire. According to the audience, the artist duo is considered one of the most authentic and entertaining on the show.

The Voice 2022: Gwen Stefani was in previous seasons?

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter joined the competition as a coach in season 7 in 2014 but failed to get any performers in the finals. It was there that she met her current husband. However, she did not join as a judge permanently, as she was replaced by Christina Aguilera the following season.

Her second appearance came in season 9 in which she fared much better since Jeffery Austin, a member of her team, reached the finals and came in fourth place. During season 10 she did not participate as a judge but served as a battle advisor for Blake Shelton's team.

In season 12 she replaced Miley Cyrus and did not return to The Voice until season 17. She was away for quite some time, due to her multiple other musical projects she had at the time. She came back once again to be a judge in season 19 and now we will see her again in season 22. So this is certainly not the first time Stefani has played an important role in the competition.

The Voice 2022: Did Gwen Stefani's team ever win?

The coach took her first win with her team during season 19, with artist Carter Rubin, who became the youngest male winner in the history of The Voice US at just 15 years old.

"I'm very excited for Carter because he is the first 15-year-old male to win The Voice. And this is my first win. I think what has amazed me the most is that I have a son...about his age. The way that he can compose himself enough to do a vocal performance that is so in control and so emotional and so in the moment, it amazes me as an artist", Stefani said during an interview with ET Canada.