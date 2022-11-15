Season 22 of The Voice is in the final stage, as the artists are finally in the Live Performance Rounds. Here, check out how many times John Legend has won the show.

Season 22 of The Voice is in the final stage, as the artists are finally in the Live Performance Rounds. Now, the time has come for viewers to support their favorite singers, and help one of them to become the winner of the show. However, the triumph will not only be for the artist, but also for their coach.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend have competed in the show several times already, while Camila Cabello is in her first season as coach. They all want to win the trophy and crown one of their artists this season.

While Shelton is the coach with the most wins with eight, John Legend has also been successful in the show. Here, check out how many times has the R&B artist taken the crown and which artist he took to the summit.

Has John Legend won “The Voice”?

Yes, John Legend has won The Voice. He only did it once, on Season 16 with Maelyn Jarmon. Jarmon is a folk-singer and she impressed all the judges at the time, including Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Shelton. However, she chose Legend.

She sang songs such as "Fallingwater" by Maggie Rogers; "The Scientist" by Coldplay; "Yesterday" by The Beatles, "Stay” by Rihanna or "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen. She also made a duet with Legend, performing "Unforgettable" by Nat King Cole.

While Legend hasn’t won since, he certainly wants to do it again. This year, he has many incredible performers such as Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse or Omar Cardona. However, he has to rely on the audience to connect with one of them.