The countdown for The Voice is over and the first two episodes have already been released. As we could see, the teams are forming little by little, with the passing of the different auditions. The coaches are already fighting over the artists and the competition is getting more and more fun. Here we tell you how the teams are so far.

Monday 19th was the big premiere of the new season of The Voice and the blind auditions of the contestants were a great success. The coaches started the day with pure competition and even implemented the blocking from the first instance. During the first episode we saw how 11 singers presented themselves in front of the jury in order to be chosen.

On Tuesday, 12 artists had to go on stage and sing the best of their repertoire in front of Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani. The covers they performed ranged from English to Spanish versions, such as Cielito Lindo by Reina Lay or Isn't She Lovely by Kevin Hawkins.

In case you don't want to miss an episode. Every Monday it will be airing on NBC, but if you don't have cable, you can watch it through fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial, or Peacock, which offers all previous seasons and the subscription only costs $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.

The Voice 2022: Who are the members of each team?

This season, after the announcement of the format changes and the expansion within one stage of the program, Gwen Stefani stated that the teams will be made up of 14 artists each. So we will have more participants in each of the rounds and there will be a top 56 once all the blind auditions are over and the end of this round arrives. Here is the list of teams and their corresponding artists (with the songs they performed) so far:

John Legend's team

Omar Jose Cardona (Separate Ways by Journey)

Emma Brooke (California Dreaming by Mamas and Papas)

David Andrew (Falling by Harry Styles)

Peyton Aldridge (Can’t You See by The Marshall Tucker Band)

Camila Cabello's team

Morgan Myles (Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen)

Orlando Mendez (Beer Never Broke my Heart by Luke Combs)

Reina Lay (Cielito Lindo by Frito Bandito)

Devix (Heat Waves by Glass Animals)

Chello (Just the Two of Us by Bill Withers)

Blake Shelton's team

Kate Kalvach (Rainbow by Kacey Musgraves)

Bryce Leatherwood (Goodbye Time by Conway Twitty)

Brayden Lape (This Town by Niall Horan)

Kevin Hawkins (Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder)

Gwen Stefani's team