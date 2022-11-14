Season 22 of The Voice will continue with the first results live episode in which the Top 13 will be announced. Here, check out when and how to watch the broadcast.

The Voice 2022: When and how to watch Episode 17 of Season 22 [First Live Results]

Knockouts are a thing of the past and the Top 16 of The Voice 2022 are finally in the live rounds. However, after the first live performance is up to the audience who will advance and who will go home. Here, check out how to watch the results episode.

Coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend have decided the destiny of their artists all the way through this round. However, now they will have to sit on the sidelines, and just help their team to get better each night.

From now on, all the performance episodes will be on Mondays, while on Tuesdays, the results will be revealed. The finale is set for December 13th, when the new The Voice winner will be crowned.

Is The Voice on tonight? How to watch Episode 17 of Season 22

Yes, The Voice will be on tonight on NBC at 8 PM (ET). During this episode, three artists will say goodbye to the show. Meanwhile, the audience will have the chance to save one of the bottom artists with the “Instant Save” vote.

You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US and several packages. You can also watch it on the following day on PeacockTV, which also has the previous seasons available. It costs $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.

The Top 16 are: Alyssa Witrado, Kevin Hawkins, Kique, Justin Aaron (Team Gwen);

Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who, Kate Kalvach (Team Camila); bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace (Team Blake) and Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado (Team Legend).