The Voice, one of the most famous singing competitions on television, is ready to start a new week of Blind Auditions. Here's how to watch episode 4 of season 22.

The Voice is back in the ring after an incredible week where the artists had to go out on stage and present the best of their repertoire in front of the coaches for the Blind Auditions. The favorites so far have been established and Kevin Hawkins tops the list, after performing Isn't She Lovely by Stevie Wonder.

The jury teams are filling up little by little and so far the one with the most artists is Camila Cabello, who has recently signed a contract with a new production company to continue exploiting her musical career. The Havana singer has one more participant compared to the rest, who have only 4.

Gwen, Blake and John found themselves with a new and very competitive panel of coaches and are having a hard time integrating the contestants into their team. Cabello confessed during an interview with PEOPLE how well she gets along with her fellow contestants and said, "They're always giving me advice and then they regret it because I really take it".

The Voice 2022: What time will episode 4 be on?

Episode 4 of The Voice 22 will air Tuesday, September 27 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like. Then the subscription costs only $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.