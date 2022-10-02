The Voice is on fire. One of the veteran coaches, Blake Shelton, is desperate for performers. So far, he has lost the most of the season, including to his wife Gwen Stefani and particularly to Camila Cabello. Maybe episode 5 will be his moment, here's how and when to watch it.

The Voice arrives again this Monday, kicking off week 3 of the Blind Auditions, which will end in week 4. Once the coaches' teams are finished with their 14 artists, the Battle Rounds will begin (which will take place through the end of the month on October 31) and will be broadcast on NBC, fuboTV and Peacock.

The chicanery between the coaches has been going on since the first minute season 22 aired but Camila and Blake have been entertaining the audience for a while now with their back and forth. "Blake is having a really, really bad run this season. I'm very curious to hear the thirst and desperation emanating from you", the Havana singer can be seen teasing in videos on the show's official Instagram account.

During the next episode we will see how many artists go on stage and present the best of their repertoire in front of the jury. NBC already gave a little preview and uploaded some clips of the audition of Bodie, a 29 year old singer. He did a unique version of the song You Found Me by The Fray and here we tell you what time to tune in to watch it:

The Voice 2022: What time will episode 5 be on Monday?

Episode 5 of The Voice 22 will air Monday, October 3 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like. Then the subscription costs only $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.