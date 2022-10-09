The Voice returns with more blind auditions, memorable (and not so memorable) performances and more fights and debates between the coaches this season. Here we tell you how, when and what time to watch episode 8 on Tuesday.

The previous episode of The Voice was a mixed bag, a mix of talents and genres with several great auditions. We watched as 15-year-old Ansley Burns stole the spotlight from the judging pair Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani after performing Unchained Melody in a rather unique way.

Her range was quite impressive and her voice shone on the high notes but there was something that did not convince the two remaining coaches to press her button. They both praised her tone and her delivery of the song. Shelton blocked Stefani, so the contestant didn't have much of a choice herself. Burns ended up joining Team Blake.

This week's blind auditions made the coaches' teams pretty evenly matched. Camila is on fire and is passing over the God's Country singer, who so far only has 9 artists in her favor. While the rest of the judges have a total of 10 contestants on their teams and the search is still on.

The Voice 2022: What time does the new episode come out on Tuesday?

Episode 8 of The Voice 22 will air Tuesday, October 11 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like.