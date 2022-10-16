There are 2 months left until The Voice 2022 comes to an end. The artists are still competing against each other to see who will emerge victorious from the battle rounds to enter the live shows. Here, check out how, when and where to watch episode 9 of season 22.

Episode 9 of The Voice is on its way and the battle rounds are well underway. Some artists have had to say goodbye, others have been saved and the rest have emerged victorious after great performances to the rhythm of some classics and hits of the last time. The last time we will see the contestants face each other will be on October 31, right on Halloween.

Then come the KO's that will take place from Tuesday, November 1st to Tuesday, November 8th. Yes, they will last only 3 episodes. From that moment on, the program will go at a high speed, since the contestants will enter the final stage: the live shows. The last transmission is scheduled to air on December 13, so there is not much left to see.

The grand finale is something that all artists and contestants have as a goal and aspire to reach. But it's not easy and as the competition goes on, it takes more and more effort to stay on your feet. Here, check out who has won the last instance.

The Voice 2022: Air time and how to watch Monday's episode

Episode 9 of The Voice 22 will air Monday, October 17 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like.